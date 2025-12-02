Cycloen Ditwah: Chennai on red alert, heavy rains bring holiday for schools, major weather warning issued Chennai will remain overcast and is likely to experience heavy downpours. The day is expected to see temperatures around 29°C, with the night cooling to about 24°C.

New Delhi:

Chennai has been placed on high alert as a deep depression left behind by Cyclone Ditwah moves close to the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coastline, triggering widespread and intense rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for neighbouring Thiruvallur, warning of extremely heavy showers on Tuesday. Both Chennai and Thiruvallur may see downpours, with daytime temperatures holding near 27°C and nights dipping to around 23°C.

Meteorologists say the weather disturbance is likely to change direction and weaken gradually. According to the IMD, the centre of the deep depression is currently about 35 km off the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry stretch and is expected to drift southwestward and downgrade to a depression within 12 hours.

Chennai weather forecast for week ahead

December 3:

Chennai will remain overcast and is likely to experience heavy downpours. The day is expected to see temperatures around 29°C, with the night cooling to about 24°C.

December 4–7:

Skies may turn partly cloudy, but rain is not going away. Moderate showers or thunderstorms possibly with lightning are forecast for all four days. Day temperatures should stay near 30°C, while nights will range between 25°C and 26°C.

Schools, colleges shut in three districts

With rain intensifying across the region, authorities in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on December 2. District collectors confirmed that educational institutions will remain closed as a safety measure, considering the likelihood of flooding and the travel risks caused by heavy rain.

The government has advised residents to stay indoors unless necessary and to follow updates from disaster management teams closely.