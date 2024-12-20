Chennai to get new highway soon, Nitin Gadkari approves plan, travel time to Vellore to be reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chennai to get new highway soon.

Apart from an expressway, Chennai will soon get a four-lane national highway. In this regard, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said it is going to construct a new national highway to enhance the road connectivity between Chennai and Vellore. The ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,338 crore for the project.

National highway to feature a 10 km bypass

This new highway project which was announced by Nitin Gadkari involves the construction of a 28 km long, 4-lane highway with 2-lane service roads on both sides. As per reports, this new national highway will feature a 10 km bypass between Walajapet and Ranipet, four major bridges, and two railway over-bridges.

Once this highway is open to public, it will massively reduce the travel time between Chennai and Vellore to just 2.5 hours. Moreover, this project will also improve the connectivity between Chennai and other major cities like Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Vellore.

National highway to improve local economy

It is significant to note that the road project will have massive impact on the local economy, particularly in the Ranipet region, which is home to several major industries.

This new national highway will also provide a boost to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Ranipet, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Nitin Gadkari grants Rs 1,338 crore for project

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, recently said, the Centre has approved Rs 1,338 crore for an access-controlled highway project on NH-40. This highway project covers 28 kilometers from Walajapet/Ranipet to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border and promises to improve regional connectivity and boost economic activities.

National highway: Check key features