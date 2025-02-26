Chennai to face power outage today | Check timings, affected areas The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) announced the schedule for the power outage in the capital city so that people make their plans accordingly.

Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai will face a power outage on Wednesday (February 26). The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) announced the schedule for disruption in power supply in the city. The TNEB has said that the power will be cut in multiple areas of the Tamil Nadu capital due to the required maintenance works.

According to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, power supply will be suspended from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the names of areas to be affected today

West Saidapet: Murasoli Maran Street, Jyothi Ramalinga Nagar, Ponniyakodi Street, Jones Road, Gandhi Street, Valluvar Street, Muruhurai Salai, Gangai Amman Koil Street and VOC block.

Egmore: Part of PCO Road and parts of Gandhi Irvin Road will face power cut.

Arumbakkam: Railway Colony, Collectorate Colony, Vada Agaram, Azad Nagar, MH Colony, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, Aminjikkarai, NM Road, Mehta Nagar, Choolaimedu, and Vadapalani.

Red Hills: MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, Aminjikkarai, NM Road, Mehta Nagar, Railway Colony, Collectorate Colony, Vada Agaram, Azad Nagar, MH Colony, Choolaimedu, and Vadapalani.

Mahalingapuram: Senoy Road, Kotheri Road, Jayalakshmipuram, VK High Road, North, South, East and West Mada streets, and Appu Street.

Shanti Colony: Part of Shenoy Nagar, Aminjikkarai, Anna Nagar East, Shanti Colony, and Arumbakkam.

The electricity body said the power supply will be resumed before 2.00 pm, if the maintenance works are completed.