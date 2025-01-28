Chennai to face 5-hour power cut today: Check full list of affected areas, timings and advisory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai to face a power outage on January 28.

Chennai power cut: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a planned power outage in various parts of Chennai on Tuesday to conduct essential maintenance works on the city’s power grid. The outage will remain in place from 9 am to 2 pm and it will impact over 100 locations. TNEB stated that the maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the city’s power infrastructure.

As per the TNEB, The work is expected to be completed by 2 pm, restoring the normal power supply thereafter. Meanwhile, residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to plan accordingly. It should be noted here that the power supply will be affected in Thirumullaivoyal, Ramapuram, Adyar, Thirumudivakkam, Kundrathur, Perungalathur and surrounding regions.

Affected areas in Thirumullaivoyal:

Thirumulllaivoyal, Senthil Nagar, Kovilpathagai, Pondashwaram, Vaishnavi Nagar, Nagammai Nagar, Avadi Market, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Morai Veerapuram, Kanniyamman Nagar, Arakkampakkam, Koduvelli , Gowdipuram, TSP Camp and HVF Road.

Affected areas in Ramapuram:

Ramapuram, Venkateswara Nagar, Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam, Kolapakkam, Poothappedu, Ramachandra Nagar (Gerugambakkam), IPS Colony, Jai Balaji Nagar, Khan Nagar, MGR Nagar Nesapakkam, and KK Ponnurangam Salai (Valasaravakkam).

Affected areas in Adyar:

Canal bank Road, 4th Main Road Gandhi Nagar, 2nd Canal Cross Street, Gandhinagar, Cancer Hospital to Viveks Showroom, 1st main road Gandhi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Cresent Avenue Gandhi Nagar (Kumararaja collage) 1st & 2nd Cresent Park Road, Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road, 4thMain Road, Gandhi Nagar (Pumping Station, Malar Hospital, Mallipoo Nagar) 2nd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar one part) 3rd & 1st Main Road Gandhi nagar1st Cross Street, Canal Bank Road, 3rd Canal Cross Street to 4th Main Road, Canal bank Road, Kamaraj Avenue 1st & 2nd Street, Teachers Colony, Justic Ramasam Avenue, Kasthuribai Nagar.

Affected areas in Thirumudivakkam:

Velayuthum Nagar, Thirumudivakkam SIDCO, Thirumudivakkam SIDCO Main Road lane, Menakshi Nagar, Sathish Nagar, Part of Thirumudivakkam town, Indira Nagar, Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, and Nagan Street.

Affected areas in Kundrathur:

Thiruchendurpuram, Babu Garden, Kollacherry, Bazzar Street, Naallu Road Kundrathur, Ondi Colony, Thirupathi Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Saravana Nagar and Subbulakshmi Nagar.

Affected areas in Perungalathur:

Mappedu, Poomalai, Kalaignarnagar, Murugan avenue, Ruby villa, Sri Sai avenue, Vengambakkam main road, SP Avenue, Ashok nagar, NRK Nagar, GKM College, and MM Villa.

Advisory for residents

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly to minimise the impact. The TNEB has assured that the power supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance is completed.

ALSO READ: Over 1,000 dead Olive Ridley turtles washed ashore in Chennai, state govt takes measures | Video