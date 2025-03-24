Chennai: Rippling co-founder alleges harassment by wife, police: 'Kidnapped son, filed fake rape case' Prasanna Sankar, the co-founder of the USD 10 billion tech firm Rippling, has accused his wife of infidelity and false rape case.

Tech entrepreneur from Chennai, Prasanna Sankar, alleged that Chennai police and his wife harassed him and filed a false complaint against him. Sankar is amid a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged wife Dhivya. Co-founder of Rippling alleged that an ACP and a SI demanded Rs 25 lakh from him to release his friend. He posted a long thread on social media, sharing his ordeal.

However, his claims are denied by his Dhivya and alleged that Sankar took away her son.

Row of allegations between Prasanna Sankar and Dhivya

In a long thread on X, Sankar alleged that his wife made a false case against him and had an affair with another man. He stated that as per the MOU signed between him and his wife, he would pay pay her approx 9 Crores and 4.3 Lakhs/month and they also agreed to 50/50 custody of their son.

However, in the latest battle, Prasanna's wife alleged that he took away her son. On March 9, Dhivya lodged a complaint with the Thirumangalam police alleging that her husband's friend- Gokul Krishnan- took away her son on his (Prasanna's) advice. She alleged that her son was not sent back to her, as agreed in MOU.

Dhivya told reporters that her son was taken away by her husband's manager Gokul on March 3. "My son has not been returned to me.

I want to know his whereabouts," she said.

Case transferred to CAWC wing

The police on Monday transferred the case seeking the custody of her son, to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) wing, Chennai for investigation. According to a complaint by his estranged wife, both she and her nine-year-old son were US citizens, and they came to India three weeks ago.

Prasanna alleges harassment by police

In a social media post done on March 22, Prasanna Sankar alleged that the ACP and SI demanded money to sort out the matter between him and his wife. He said they demanded Rs 25 lakh from him to release his friend Gokul Krishnan in their alleged custody.

However, police denied the claim and said that Gokul was allowed to go home on March 23 afternoon. DCP has ordered a probe to verify Sankar's claims.

However, in another post on social media on March 24, Prasanna thank the commissioner for resolving the matter. "I thank the commissioner for stepping in and resolving the crisis," his post reads.