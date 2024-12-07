Saturday, December 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Chennai Power outage: Residents to face five hour power cut today | Check affected areas of city

Chennai Power outage: Residents to face five hour power cut today | Check affected areas of city

The power generation and distribution corporation of Tamil Nadu has announced a power outage on December 7 in the capital city of Chennai. The power cuts are scheduled to conduct essential maintenance work.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Chennai Published : Dec 07, 2024 6:49 IST, Updated : Dec 07, 2024 6:49 IST
Chennai power cut
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Residents in Chennai need to brace for the five-hour-long power outage scheduled for Saturday (December 9). The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced the power supply disruption. According to TANGEDCO, the supply will be interrupted for crucial maintenance work.

Timing of power outage

According to TANGEDCO, power supply in various areas of the Tamil Nadu capital will be interrupted between 9 am and 2 pm. It stated that if the maintenance work gets completed before the upper limit, the supply would be restored accordingly.

Which areas to be affected?

  1. Errabalu Street
  2. Kachaleeswarar Agraharam Street
  3. Mooker Nallamuthu Street
  4. Post Office Street
  5. Burma Bazaar
  6. Sathiya Nagar and Sathiya Nagar B Block
  7. Chennai Corporation Park
  8. Second Lane Beach
  9. Port Trust
  10. Army Quarters and Navy Nagar
  11. RBI Quarters and RBI Bank
  12. Thambu Chetty Street
  13. Moore Street
  14. Angappa Naicken Street

Residents in these areas are advised to schedule activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during an outage. For any latest update, the residents of the areas to be affected, shall visit the official website of TANGEDCO.  

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tamil-nadu News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement