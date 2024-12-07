Chennai Power outage: Residents to face five hour power cut today | Check affected areas of city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Residents in Chennai need to brace for the five-hour-long power outage scheduled for Saturday (December 9). The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced the power supply disruption. According to TANGEDCO, the supply will be interrupted for crucial maintenance work.

Timing of power outage

According to TANGEDCO, power supply in various areas of the Tamil Nadu capital will be interrupted between 9 am and 2 pm. It stated that if the maintenance work gets completed before the upper limit, the supply would be restored accordingly.

Which areas to be affected?

Errabalu Street Kachaleeswarar Agraharam Street Mooker Nallamuthu Street Post Office Street Burma Bazaar Sathiya Nagar and Sathiya Nagar B Block Chennai Corporation Park Second Lane Beach Port Trust Army Quarters and Navy Nagar RBI Quarters and RBI Bank Thambu Chetty Street Moore Street Angappa Naicken Street

Residents in these areas are advised to schedule activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during an outage. For any latest update, the residents of the areas to be affected, shall visit the official website of TANGEDCO.