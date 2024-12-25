Anna University student gang rape case: One accused arrested by Chennai police amid political outrage

Follow us on Image Source : ANNA UNIVERSITY Anna University

One person has been arrested in the gang rape incident at Anna University, in Chennai yesterday, said the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner office in a statement on Wednesday. The accused is in police custody at present and an investigation is going on, it added.

A massive outrage erupted after a second-year student of Anna University was allegedly raped by two men inside the campus on Wednesday morning.

The police formed four special teams to nab the accused in the alleged sexual assault of a college student.

According to the media report, the crime was committed when the victim and her male friend were sitting together in a secluded area of the campus after returning from the Christmas event.

BJP attacks Stalin government

BJP state president K Annamalai slammed MK Stalin-led DMK government, saying Tamil Nadu has become a breeding ground of unlawful activities and a haven for criminals. Women don’t feel safe in the State anymore, he asserted in a post on X.

"It is absolutely shocking to hear the news of the Sexual Assault of a Student at Anna University, the premier Institute of TN, situated in the heart of Chennai, by 2 miscreants. @BJP4TamilNadu demands that the miscreants be immediately arrested. Tamil Nadu, under the DMK Government, has become a breeding ground of unlawful activities and a haven for criminals. Women don’t feel safe in the State anymore, as the Police are kept busy by the ruling administration to silence the opposition. BJP Tamil Nadu has to call for a protest for the police to act if the criminal is a functionary of DMK. This is the dire state of law & order in the State. @BJP4TamilNadu demands that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu takes responsibility at least now and addresses the people on the Status of this sexual assault case in Anna University and do justice to the portfolio he holds," his post read.

Also read: Karnataka: Mysuru City Corporation proposes to name road after CM Siddharamaiah, draws flakes from opposition