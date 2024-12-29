Anna University sexual assault case: Governor reviews security, NCW forms probe committee

Follow us on Image Source : ANNA UNIVERSITY Anna University

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited Anna University on Saturday to take stock of the safety arrangements after the alleged sexual assault of a second-year student at that campus. The Monday night incident set off a wave of backlash among students who were demanding a safer campus.

While on this visit, he interacted with university officials, faculty, and students to hear their grievances and suggestions for the strengthening of security protocols. Urging immediate action from administration in this regard, he asserted the importance of setting up a safe environment for students.

As per an official statement from Raj Bhavan, "The Governor-Chancellor visited Anna University to study security measures and interact with students to ensure prompt and decisive steps for safety within the university community. He met with the registrar and senior faculty to discuss security improvements."

The statement further added that the governor met separately with the male and female students to get their perspective and suggestions. He mustered that it is "non-negotiable" as far as safety is concerned and urged prompt action on the issues raised.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has constituted an all-female IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the alleged assault and then the further leak of the FIR that contained sensitive information about the victim. The SIT, comprising IPS officers Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda, will monitor the probe while the Tamil Nadu government has been asked to give the victim, besides Rs 25 lakh as compensation, free education, lodging, and counselling.

Similarly, the National Commission for Women (NCW) set up a fact-finding committee for the case. The committee of NCW member Mamta Kumari and retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit is likely to visit Chennai on December 30 for on-site assessment and recommendations for justice measures.

Protests have taken place in Tamil Nadu regarding the incident during which K. Annamalai, president, BJP, Tamil Nadu, whipped himself on Friday outside his residence as a symbolic protest against the state government. One person has been arrested by the Chennai Police in relation to the case, and investigations are currently ongoing. Students and activists continue to rant about stronger measures for ensuring safety on campus and justice for the victims