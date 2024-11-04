5 children hospitalised as gas leak in Chennai school creates panic

Follow us on Image Source : AP These 5 students who came to school on Monday felt shortness of breath as a result, the parents took their children home.

At least 5 children were admitted to hospital when a second gas leak was reported within a gap of weeks at a private school located in Tiruvottiyur in North Chennai, officials told news agency ANI. The incident created panic among the parents who besieged the school gate and started questioning the school staff and teachers about how the second gas leak happened in succession after the first incident took place on October 25.

These 5 students who came to school on Monday felt shortness of breath as a result, the parents took their children home. They took the affected students to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment.

On October 25 when the incident occurred, around 30 students were hospitalised, after they experienced uneasiness and throat irritation. Even though the corporation officials and the National Disaster Response Force carried out an investigation last time, it is not known what resulted in the gas leak.

The recurrence of gas leak has gripped the parents under fear and they staged a protest in front of the school on Monday.

Police officials had come to the spot and spoke to the parents and the school principal and staffs on the issue.

After the incident on October 25, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commander AK Chauhan had said that the exact cause of the incident was not known.

He added, "We are yet to ascertain the exact cause. Our team came and assessed the situation, everything was normal, and we did not smell any gas or leakage from the AC."

Meanwhile, parents of affected children accused school authorities of not providing clear information about the situation.

"The school administration is not providing clear information. My child is still under hospital observation. She had throat irritation for the past three days, which we thought was minor, but today they admitted her," one parent said.

Local police rushed to the scene and investigated the source of the leak while monitoring the situation to prevent further risks. Forensic experts and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had also arrived at the site.

(With inputs from ANI)