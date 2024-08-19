13 girls sexually abused at fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, school principal among 11 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA 13 girls sexually abused at fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri.

Amid ongoing nation-wide protests over Kolkata rape and murder case, another girl was sexually assaulted and at least a dozen others were physically abused at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, police said on Monday. After the incident came to limelight, 11 people, including the organiser of the so-called camp, the school's principal, two teachers and a correspondent have been arrested.

A probe report stated that the private school had no NCC unit and a group approached the school management with the claim that hosting such a camp would qualify them for one, police said.

However, the school has failed to conduct background checks before hiring the group for the camp.

Notably, nearly 41 students, including 17 girls, participated in the three-day camp held earlier this month.

Reports suggest that the girls were accommodated in the school auditorium on the first floor and the boys were staying on the ground floor. But no teachers were assigned to supervise the camp. The girls in the NCC camp alleged that they were lured out of the auditorium and sexually assaulted.

Police said it is also probing if the group behind the fake NCC camp has conducted similar camps in other schools.

The accused in the case have been charged under the stringent Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the meantime, medical examinations of the girls were conducted and the District Child Welfare Committee has initiated action.

The latest incident comes amid nationwide protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.