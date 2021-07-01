Wimbledon: Venus Williams makes 2nd round exit; Kenin ousted as well

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Venus Williams waves to the crowd as she walks off the court after losing her second round match to Ons Jabeur in Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Venus Williams had a tough time from the start in her second-round match at Wimbledon.

She faced five break points in the 22-point opening game before she held, and things went downhill from there as she lost to No. 21 Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-0.

Playing for the second day in a row, the 41-year-old Williams seemed to tire. She had only 15 winners and 36 unforced errors.

Williams was playing in the tournament for the 23rd time. She has won the title five times, most recently in 2008.

Her Wimbledon isn’t over yet -- she’s also playing mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios.

Meanwhile, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin's disappointing year hit another low when she was eliminated in the second round at Wimbledon by Madison Brengle, 6-2, 6-4.

Kenin struggled with her serve and had 41 unforced errors to seven by the steady Brengle, an American ranked 82nd.

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 and was the runner-up at the French Open last October. But she's only 11-10 this year, and lost in the second round of a major for the fifth time.

Brengle, who saved four match points in the first round, beat a top 10 opponent for the first time in more than four years.

Williams' sister Serena retired with a leg injury during her first-round match Tuesday.