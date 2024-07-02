Wimbledon singles winner set to earn more than India's T20 World Cup winning team; check prize money here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz, Markéta Vondroušová, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Wimbledon 2024 tournament has kicked off with some of the biggest names in the world competing against each other for the prestigious title. The tournament kicked off on July 1 with the first-round matches in both - men's singles and women's singles categories.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz marched past Estonia's unseeded Mark Lajal in the opening round on the Centre Court in straight sets and has booked a second-round meet with Aleksandar Vukic.

Meanwhile, women's defending champion Markéta Vondroušová will kick start her campaign in the opening round against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on July 2.

Meanwhile, as the players battle it out for the coveted title, there is some handsome prize money up for grabs too. Interestingly, the prize money for the singles event winners is even more than the prize money won by the Indian team after its T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in the USA and West Indies.

The Indian team won a handsome prize money of $2.45 million cash prize, which is equal to 20.42 Crore in INR after winning the World Cup.

Notably, for Wimbledon 2024, the singles winner in men's and women's winner will earn 2,700,000 Great Britain pounds which is 28,50,94,110 Crore rupees in INR. Winners in both - men's singles and women's singles will get the same prize money each.

Even though the Boad of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced prize money of 125 Crore, the actual cash reward by the ICC stands at around 20 Crore INR, which is lower than what Wimbledon is awarding to winners of both men's and women's winners.

Indian stars at Wimbledon 2024

Four Indian stars are also participating in the SW19 event. Sumit Nagal crashed out from the opening round of the singles event but is not out of the tournament as he will partner Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the men's doubles. The Indo-Serb pair is set to face the Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the doubles event.

Indian legend Rohan Bopanna will also be in action in the doubles event alongside Matthew Ebden of Australia. N Sriram Balaji and his partner Luke Johnson of Great Britain are set to take on the men's doubles arena, while Yuki Bhambri will have his association with Albano Olivetti of France in the men's doubles category.