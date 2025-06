Wimbledon 2025: Where to watch in India? Check opening day schedule, all you need to know Wimbledon 2025 kicks off with Carlos Alcaraz chasing a third straight title, Jannik Sinner leading the men’s draw, and Novak Djokovic eyeing an eighth crown. In the women’s field, Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova headline a star-studded, high-stakes tournament.

London:

Wimbledon 2025 begins June 30 with major storylines unfolding on both sides of the draw. Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a rare third straight title at the All England Club, a feat that would place him among tennis royalty. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner arrives as the top seed but faces questions over his grass-court form. Novak Djokovic, seeded sixth, returns to Wimbledon chasing a record-equaling eighth crown, determined to make a statement despite injury concerns.

In the women’s draw, top seed Aryna Sabalenka looks to break through after multiple near-misses, while defending champion Barbora Krejcikova aims to hold off rising stars and former champions alike. British hopes rest on Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper, who will carry home expectations into tough early matches.

Wimbledon 2025, June 30 daily fixtures:

CENTRE COURT

Fabio Fognini vs. Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Paula Badosa (9) vs Katie Boulter

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Zverev (3)

COURT 1

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Carson Branstine

Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca

Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu

COURT 2

Benjamin Bonzi vs Daniil Medvedev (9)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys (6)

Jasmine Paolini (4) vs Anastasija Sevastova

Taylor Fritz (5) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

COURT 3

Sonay Kartal vs Jelena Ostapenko (20)

Holger Rune (8) vs Nicolas Jarry

Matteo Berrettini (32) vs Kamil Majchrzak

Katerina Siniakova vs Qinwen Zheng (5)

COURT 12

Elmer Moller vs Frances Tiafoe (12)

Valentin Royer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24)

Leylah Fernandez (29) vs Hannah Klugman

Marketa Vondrousova vs McCartney Kessler (32)

COURT 18

Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina (14)

Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Mackenzie McDonald vs Karen Khachanov (17)

Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson

COURT 4

Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi

Greet Minnen vs Olivia Gadecki

Ethan Quinn vs Henry Searle

COURT 5

Adrian Mannarino vs Christopher O'Connell

Luciano Darderi vs Roman Safiullin

Lulu Sun vs Marie Bouzkova

COURT 6

Learner Tien vs Nishesh Basavareddy

Varvara Gracheva vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Ann Li vs Viktorija Golubic

Matteo Arnaldi vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025 in India?

Fans in India can watch Wimbledon 2025 live on the Star Sports network. One can also stream it live on JioHotstar.