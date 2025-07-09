Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek creates history, Jannik Sinner reaches four back-to-back Major semis Iga Swiatek has etched her name into the history books following her quarterfinal win over Russia's Liudmila Samsonova at Wimbledon 2025. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner also made his way into the semis with his win over Ben Shelton.

New Delhi:

Polish star Iga Swiatek created history as she made her way into her maiden Wimbledon semifinals after her victory over Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in a quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 9. Eighth-seeded Swiatek, who had never been this far at the SW19, defeated the 19-seeded Samsonova 6-2, 7-5 in straight sets after struggling a bit late in the second set.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has etched her name into the history books by becoming the first-ever Polish woman to reach the semifinals of all four Grand Slams in the Open Era. The 24-year-old is a five-time majors' winner, with four of those titles coming on clay at the French Open and one at the hard court of the US Open.

Many pundits had written her off for the grass court, however, she triumphed over the Russian, displaying her class.

She was leading by a set and 3-0 in the second against Samsonova, who was in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Russian made a thumping comeback to make it 4-4, before it became 5-5. Swiatek then held her serve for 6-5 and then broke the Russian to take the set and match and move into the semifinals. Swiatek will be facing Belinda Bencic in the semifinal.

Jannik Sinner moves into Wimbledon semis

Meanwhile, World No.1 Tennis star Jannik Sinner got through his Ben Shelton challenge without much of an issue. The Italian defeated the 10th-seeded American in straight sets 6-2 (7-2), 6-4, 6-4 to make his way into his second Wimbledon semifinal after being here previously in 2023. Sinner had come into this match after suffering an elbow injury during his Round of 16 clash against Grigor Dimitrov, which he won after Dimitrov's right pectoral muscle injury forced the Bulgarian to retire. Sinner had his elbow taped for the quarterfinal.

Sinner has now reached the semifinals of four back-to-back majors, a run that began with the US Open 2024. He won the Flushing Meadows and then the Australian Open, before losing the final to Carlos Alcaraz in Roland Garros.

Sinner has become the youngest man to reach the semifinals of four back-to-back majors since Rafael Nadal did so in 2009.