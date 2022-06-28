Watch: Jodie Burrage comes to aid of fainting ball boy during her Wimbledon match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Burrage helping out the ball boy on the sidelines during her match

In one of the most heartwarming scenes during the Wimbledon, Burrage helped a ball boy who was feeling faint on the sidelines during her match on Monday.

The British player rushed over, gave him a sports drink, and then some nutritional gel before a spectator handed over a bag of candy.

"Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better,” Burrage said. “Hopefully he’s feeling better now.”

The match was stopped for about 10 minutes until the boy was helped off the court.

Burrage said she noticed the ballboy was in distress and wanted to help. "I just reacted how I think anyone would. He was not in a good spot,” Burrage said. “I just tried to help him out as much as possible.” More help came from the crowd in the form of the chewy candy.

“I definitely love a Percy Pig, that’s for sure,” Burrage said. “I was just like, ‘This kid needs sugar.’ He wasn’t liking the gel. I was like, ‘Yeah, definitely need something else.’ Someone just shouted on the side, ‘Got some sweets here if you want.’ They were Percy Pigs.”

Although Burrage lost to Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-3 on the opening day of the tournament, she and Eden Silva will play their first match later in the week. Burrage made her debut at Wimbledon last year but lost in the first round.

(Inputs PTI)