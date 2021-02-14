IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Watch Ishant Sharma removes Rory Burns for a duck; England reduced to 0/1

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Indian pacer Ishant Sharma exults after taking the wicket of Rory Burns in Chennai on Sunday.

Following India put 329 on boards in the first innings, pacer Ishant Sharma provided the perfect start to India as he trapped English opener Rory Burns lbw in the very first over of the innings of the India-England second Test in Chennai on Sunday.

Burns (0 run off 3 balls) could consider himself unlucky as the subsequent DRS call taken by the batsman revealed that the ball just clipped the stump while going down the leg stump; prompting third umpire to retain field umpire's call.

India on Sunday added 29 runs to their overnight score before they got bundled out for 329 in their first innings on Day Two of the second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Resuming at 300/6, India lost the wicket of Axar Patel very early in the day as was out stumped against off-spinner Moeen Ali and went back to the dressing room after scoring 5 off 14. Ishant Sharma, who came in next, also didn't stay long as he out for a duck against Ali after facing just two deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first match of the series, stayed for a while but was out caught behind against Olly Stone. He faced 15 balls but failed to score a run.

Mohammad Siraj scored a boundary of the first ball but was out on the second delivery he faced as the Indian innings came to an end in the 96th over. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 58 for which he consumed 77 deliveries. Pant smashed seven fours and two maximums.

Earlier on Day One, Rohit Sharma had scored a brilliant 161 while Ajinkya Rahane contributed with 67 as India ended the day at 300/6.

Four Indian batters -- Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishant and Kuldeep -- were out for a duck during the course of the innings.

For England, Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/128 in the 29 overs he bowled during the course of the Indian innings. Stone picked three wickets conceding 47 runs in his 15.5 overs. Jack Leach scalped two while skipper Joe Root picked one.

(With inputs from IANS).