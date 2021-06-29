Follow us on Image Source : AP Venus Williams earns 90th Wimbledon victory

Venus Williams has won a match at Wimbledon for the 90th time. She also beat the rain.

The 41-year-old Williams advanced to the second round by defeating Mihaela Buzărnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The match ended moments before a light shower forced an interruption in play on some courts at the All England Club.

Williams is playing at Wimbledon for the 23rd time. She has won the grass-court tournament five times, most recently in 2008. She is now ranked 111th, and the victory was her first since she won one match at the Australian Open.

Williams saved five break points in the first set as she pulled ahead. When she closed out the victory, she shouted “Come on!” and celebrated with her familiar pirouette.

Williams overcame eight double-faults and erased 13 of the 15 break points she faced.