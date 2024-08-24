US Open 2024: First round draw, schedule, date, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz, Sumit Nagal and Novak Djokovic ahed of the US Open 2024

The defending champion Novak Djokovic will kick off his campaign at the US Open 2024 with an easy first-round fixture on August 27. The Serbian legend is chasing his record 25th Grand Slam title after his historic gold medal in the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Djokovic is also looking for his first title in the 2024 season after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. However, he defeated the Spanish youngster in the Wimbledon final in a thrilling match and will enter the last major of the season as favourites.

Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, has been on a sensational run in 2024 with the French Open and Wimbledon titles followed by the recent silver at the 2024 Paris Games. He suffered a semi-final defeat against Danill Medvedev at the 2023 US Open and an early exit at the recent Cincinnati Open.

The world no.1 Jannik Sinner will be looking to step out of his recent doping controversy where he shockingly escaped a ban despite testing positive for the banned substance. Sinner claimed the Australian Open 2024 title and reached the semi-final at the Roland-Garros to replace Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings.

US Open 2024 singles draw

Sinner faces unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in his first-round fixture while Djokovic takes the qualifier Radu Albot of Moldova in his opening match. Carlos Alcaraz faces Australia LI Tu in the opening match and is projected to face no top-ten opponent until a potential semi-final clash against Sinner.

Sumit Nagal has been the only Indian qualified for the US Open 2024. The Indian star is currently ranked 72nd in the ATP singles rankings and has been drawn against the world no.40 Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands in his first-round match on August 26.

In the women's singles, the 2023 US Open runner-up Aryna Sabalenka faces a qualifier in her first match. Sabalenka knocked out the world no.1 Iga Swiateak in the semi-final and Jessika Pegula in the final of the recent Cincinnati Open and is tipped favourite to win her third Grand Slam title. Swiatek is also set to face a qualifier in her first match.

In the biggest first-round match, the former French Open champion and the current world no.10 Jelena Ostapenko will clash against the two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

US Open 2024 live streaming and telecast details

Indian tennis fans can enjoy a live telecast of all US Open 2024 matches on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Indian users can also enjoy the live streaming on the SonyLiv mobile application and website but will need a premium subscription.

The first-round fixtures will be played on August 26 and August 27 and matches will begin at 8:30 PM IST.