Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
  5. Sumit Nagal suffers first-round exit at Australian Open 2025, Sabalenka, Ruud progress to 2nd round

Sumit Nagal suffers first-round exit at Australian Open 2025, Sabalenka, Ruud progress to 2nd round

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 12, 2025 15:33 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 16:27 IST
Sumit Nagal
Image Source : GETTY Sumit Nagal at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2025

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal crashed out in the opening round of the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday, January 12. Nagal suffered a 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 defeat against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the first round of the men's singles at Melbourne Park.

The 27-year-old Sumit was the only Indian playing in the singles at the first Grand Slam event of the 2025 season. Nagal, who progressed to the second round at the Australian Open last year, went down fighting against the 26th-seeded Mahach.

More to follow...

