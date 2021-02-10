Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams strolls into 3rd round, Petra Kvitova falls

Image Source : AP Serena Williams prepares to hit a forehand at the Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Serena Williams is back in the Australian Open’s third round, where her stay in the Grand Slam tournament ended a year ago.

The owner of an Open era-record 23 major singles championships moved on by grabbing the last seven games to beat 99th-ranked Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-0 in a little more than an hour.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the second top 10 women’s player to fall in the second round of the tournament.

Williams saved all three break points she faced, hit a half-dozen aces and compiled 27 winners with just 11 unforced errors.

The 39-year-old American has won the title in Australia seven times, but her third-loss to Wang Qiang in the third round in 2020 was Williams’ earliest exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years.

This time, Williams will try to go further with a win against Anastasia Potapova, a 19-year-old Russian who was the junior champion at Wimbledon in 2016 and currently is ranked 101st.

Potapova has yet to win a tour-level title and will be making her debut in the third round at a major tournament.

Shortly after eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu lost to Hsieh Su-wei, the ninth-seeded Kvitova was beaten by Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Kvitova reached the 2019 Australian Open final, losing to Naomi Osaka. She had also reached the fourth round or better at five of the past six Grand Slam tournaments.

Kvitova had 44 unforced errors against Cirstea to just 21 winners.