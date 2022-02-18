Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • SC directs UP govt to refund crores of rupees recovered from anti-CAA protestors in view of proceedings initiated in 2019.
  • PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan to hold virtual summit today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with injury; rain suspends play

Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with injury; rain suspends play

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Rio de Janeiro Published on: February 18, 2022 12:27 IST
Casper Ruud plays a forehand during a match (File photo)
Image Source : GETTY

Casper Ruud plays a forehand during a match (File photo)

Highlights

  • Rudd suffered an abdominal injury.
  • Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament with an abdominal injury.

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

“I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn't possible,” Ruud said.

“It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.”

Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who lost his second-round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 after the second set was halted for a rain delay.

Cerundolo will next face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-5, 6-4.

Rain came back to Rio late on Thursday and forced the suspension of the two remaining matches of the day.

Seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was beating Argentina's Federico Delbonis 5-4 when play was stopped.
The encounter will take place Friday.

Also on Friday, top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy will play Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

- Reported by AP

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News