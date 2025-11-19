Roger Federer set to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year, capping a career of 20 Grand Slam titles, 103 singles wins, and a lasting influence on tennis. He was honoured at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by Hall of Famers and rising stars.

Zurich (Switzerland):

Roger Federer, one of tennis’ most iconic figures, will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player Category next year, capping a career that has left an unparalleled mark on the sport. The announcement came at Swiss Tennis, where Federer first began playing, in the presence of young players and more than 20 Hall of Famers, including his childhood inspirations Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions. Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me,” said Federer.

“It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community,” he added.

Federer’s legendary career

Federer’s career has been defined by record-breaking achievements. He is among only eight men to complete a career Grand Slam in singles and became the first male player to win 20 major singles titles. He spent a total of 310 weeks as world No. 1, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. Along the way, Federer captured 103 singles titles, earned the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times, and was voted ATP Fan Favourite for 19 straight years.

His first Grand Slam triumph came at Wimbledon in 2003, and he surpassed Pete Sampras’ 14-major record in 2009 by winning Wimbledon in a dramatic 16-14 fifth-set final against Andy Roddick. Federer’s 20th and final Slam came at the 2018 Australian Open. Beyond individual achievements, he earned Olympic gold in doubles in 2008, led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup, and created the Laver Cup to honour Rod Laver’s legacy.

Federer’s induction celebrates not just his titles, but also his influence on tennis worldwide. From inspiring the next generation to elevating sportsmanship and global interest in the game, his legacy will continue to resonate long after his playing days have ended.