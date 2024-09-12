Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup, says 'better players available to help team Europe for win'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal during the Paris Olympics match on July 30, 2024

The star tennis player Rafael Nadal has withdrawn his name from the Laver Cup 2024 on Thursday, September 12. Nadal issued a statement to reveal his 'disappointment' and said that there are better players available to help Team Europe deliver the win.

The 38-year-old Spanish legend had expressed his desire to play in the Laver Cup earlier this year but suffered a dip in his form and fitness in recent months. He returned from his long-term knee injury in 2024 and last played in Paris Paralympics 2024 where he suffered a second-round loss to eventual gold medalist Novak Djokovic.

Nadal's withdrawal from the Laver Cup further weakens Team Europe which features Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Team World have the US Open 2024 finalists Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Alejandro Tabilo, Francisco Cerundolo and Thanasi Kokkinakis available for the 2024 edition.

The 22-time grand slam winner revealed his disappointment in missing Bjorn Borg's last tournament as a Team Europe captain and added that he will be supporting them from after.

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week,” Nadal wrote in a statement. “This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”

He joined Novak Djokovic among star players to miss the two-team tournament in Berlin starting on September 20.