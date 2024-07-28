Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal enters second round; to face rival Novak Djokovic after two years

The two-time Olympic medalist Rafael Nadal kicked off his Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles campaign with an impressive 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round on Sunday and will next face Novak Djokovic in the second round fixture on Tuesday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 22:04 IST
Rafael Nadal at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal during his Paris Olympics game against Marton Fucsovics in Paris on July 28, 2024

Rafael Nadal kicked off his men's singles campaign at the Paris Olympics with an impressive win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round on Sunday, July 28. The legendary Spaniard, playing his last Olympic Games, will take on another tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the second-round clash on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic entered the second round with an easy win over Australia's Matthew Ebden on Monday. He will face Nadal in the second round on his potential road to his first-ever Olympic medal. The duo share 46 men's singles Grand Slam titles between them and will be facing each other after two years of gap.

Nadal and Djokovic last faced each other in the quarter-final of the 2022 French Open where the former went on to win his last Grand Slam title. 

More to follow...

