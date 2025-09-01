Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz H2H record ahead of US Open 2025 Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic continued his march in the US Open 2025 with a dominant win over Jan-Lennard Struff in his round of 16 clash. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz defeated Tomas Machac of Czechia with his strong performances in Flushing Meadows. Here is H2H record between Djokovic and Fritz ahead of their clash.

New Delhi:

Novak Djokovic continued his march in the US Open 2025 with a round of 16 win over qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff as he keeps his pursuit for a record-breaking 25th Major alive.

The Serb legend battled past fitness issues to make his way into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final with a dominant straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over the German. He now eyes a place in the semifinal and a potential clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

However, before a possible meeting with the Spaniard, Djokovic will have to face defending runner-up Taylor Fritz in the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

Fritz, the last-standing American in the US Open men's singles, defeated Tomas Machac of Czechia 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 with a commanding performance.

Fritz, the 2024 finalist, is playing like he is looking to make his second straight entry into the finals.

"I had some battles last couple of matches, but just felt very, very dialled in, ready to go tonight. Thought I played just really solid, put a lot of balls in the court, was aggressive at the right times, and backed it up well with good serving," Fritz said after the round of 16 win.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be playing the quarterfinal on his daughter's birthday and is looking to give him a present with a win.

"She was not very happy about it, me being absent from the birthday party. Don't remind me of that, please," Djokovic said.

"I'll try to win if I'm here. At least I'm going to try to win and give her that kind of present. I'm going to send some nice presents, as well, nice surprises for her birthday party."

Ahead of their quarterfinal clash, here are the head-to-head records between the two players.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz H2H records

Djokovic and Fritz have played each other 10 times, with the Serb being unbeaten and enjoying a 10-0 record against the American.

Djokovic has kept a big distance between him and Fritz, with the latter coming closest of a win against him in the Australian Open round of 32 in 2021, the clash that went in a five-setter.

The two last faced each other in the ATP Masters 10000 Shanghai semifinal, where the Serb won 6-4, 7-6 (6) in straight sets. Their last clash in a Grand Slam was in the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Djokovic met Fritz en route to his last Grand Slam win in New York during the quarterfinal in 2023.

Djokovic vs Fritz H2H record:

Matches Played: 10

Matches won by Djokovic: 10

Matches won by Fritz: 0