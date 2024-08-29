Novak Djokovic scripts unique milestone after 2nd round win at US Open 2024; faces Popyrin next

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2024 match in New York on August 28, 2024

Novak Djokovic continues to rewrite history books with another major milestone at the ongoing US Open 2024 on Thursday, August 29. The Serbian legend advanced to the third round in the men's singles after his opponent Laslo Djere withdrew due to an injury on Wednesday.

Chasing his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic has been off to a strong start in New York with two dominant wins in his first two matches. After being declared as a winner against Djere, the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist became the first tennis player to win 90 matches each in all four Grand Slams.

The 37-year-old Djokovic also joined tennis legends Jimmy Connors, Chris Evert and Serena Williams in the elite list of players with 90 or more wins in singles in New York.

Novak Djokovic's record in Grand Slams

Australian Open - 94 wins in 103 matches French Open - 96 wins in 112 matches Wimbledon - 97 wins in 109 matches US Open - 90 wins in 103 matches

Djokovic will return to action tomorrow, facing in-form Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

