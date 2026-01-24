Novak Djokovic rewrites history, becomes first player to achieve major Grand Slam record in Australia Open Novak Djokovic made history at the 2026 Australian Open, becoming the first player to reach 400 Grand Slam match wins. He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to advance to the Round of 16, continuing his pursuit of a 10th Australian Open title.

Melbourne:

Novak Djokovic etched his name further into tennis history on January 24, 2026, when he became the first player to achieve 400 match wins in Grand Slam tournaments. The Serbian star secured this monumental milestone with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round at the Australian Open.

In the opening two sets, Djokovic appeared firmly in control, his serve firing efficiently and his groundstrokes dictating rallies with precision and depth. However, van de Zandschulp responded strongly in the third set, forcing a tense tie-break. Despite missing his first match point, Djokovic remained steady and capitalised on an unforced error from his opponent to seal the historic win.

With this victory, Djokovic advanced to the Round of 16, where he remains the oldest player still in contention. His 10th Australian Open title is within reach as he continues to defy the passage of time. The 24-time major champion will next face the winner of the match between 16th seed Jakub Mensik and American Ethan Quinn, eager to extend his run in Melbourne.

Djokovic’s 400 Grand Slam wins now place him at the top of an illustrious list, surpassing Roger Federer, who has 369, and Rafael Nadal with 314. The legendary American Jimmy Connors holds the next spot with 233 wins, while Andre Agassi trails with 224.

Most Grand Slam wins:

Player Wins Novak Djokovic 400 Roger Federer 369 Rafael Nadal 314 Jimmy Connors 233 Andre Agassi 224

Iga Swiatek moves to next round

In the women’s singles, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek survived a fierce challenge from Anna Kalinskaya to reach the Round of 16. After winning the first set 6-1, Swiatek faltered in the second, losing 1-6, but regrouped in the decider to take the final set 6-1 and secure her victory.

“I can talk about both. It’s not surprising because I know Anna can play amazing tennis. At the same time, she’s taking risks, which means she might start playing more aggressively. I wanted to be ready when I had a chance, to stay proactive and put pressure on her,” Swiatek explained after the match.