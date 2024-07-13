Novak Djokovic enters 10th Wimbledon final; to face Carlos Alcaraz in rematch of previous edition

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon 2024 semis.

Second seed Novak Djokovic made light work of semifinal opponent Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6 and 6-4 to storm into his 10th Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final.

Fresh from a medial meniscus surgery, the former world No. 1 hardly displayed any signs of weakness and was his confident self throughout the course of the semifinal.

Djokovic's net play was simply outstanding. The 37-year-old claimed 43 of 56 net points and displayed remarkable agility that can put any youngster to shame.

The win over Musetti helped Djokovic win his 375th Grand Slam fixture - more than any other athlete in all-time history.

"Surreal in a way because it has always been a childhood favourite tournament, so I keep on repeating that. I also remind myself not to take anything for granted, particularly when you are playing finals in the most important tennis tournament in the history of this sport," Djokovic said after winning the semifinal.

The Serb revealed that he wasn't quite sure of participating in this year's edition and had to really push himself to the limits to regain his fitness just in time before the start of the tournament.

"Coming into Wimbledon really before the tournament, I wasn’t sure until three, four days before the tournament whether I’m going to take part in it. Made an extra effort to recover as quickly as possible just because it was Wimbledon.

"So I’m really, really happy to make the finals because I was not thinking about, particularly in the first couple of matches, of the eventual title match. I was just thinking about moving well, not injuring myself, to be honest, and feeling more free so to say in my movement.

"That’s what happened I think in the third and particularly fourth round. I felt like, Okay, I’m actually playing close to my best, and I can have a shot at the title," he added.

The gentlemen's singles final will be played on Sunday, July 14 between the third seed Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic.