Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's all-time Tennis record with win over Cameron Norrie in US Open Novak Djokovic broke Roger Federer’s record for most hard-court Grand Slam wins with his four-set victory over Cameron Norrie at the US Open. Despite a back injury, Djokovic reached the last 16 and will face Jan-Lennard Struff next.

New York:

Novak Djokovic has etched his name further into tennis history by setting a new record for the most hard-court match wins in men’s Grand Slam history, surpassing Roger Federer’s longstanding mark. Djokovic now boasts 192 hard-court Grand Slam victories, edging past Federer’s 191.

The Serbian maestro secured this milestone with a gritty four-set win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the third round of the US Open. Despite battling a lower back injury that forced him to take a medical timeout early in the match, Djokovic demonstrated his trademark resilience and skill to prevail 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3. The victory marks Djokovic’s progression to the fourth round, making him the oldest man to reach this stage at the US Open since Jimmy Connors in 1991.

Speaking after the nearly three-hour match, Djokovic admitted it wasn’t the straightforward win he desired.

Coming into the match, you want to win in straight sets without any drama - but that's not possible. My team wants me to suffer on the court so I can spend more minutes there. Looking from that perspective, it is good,” a smiling Djokovic said in his on-court interview after a contest lasting almost three hours.

Djokovic shares medical update

Despite the physical challenges, Djokovic remains confident about his form and fitness. He mentioned of not revealing too much details for the opponents, but claimed that he is as strong as ever.

“I'm still trying to find my groove. Today I played the best I have so far in the tournament," Djokovic said. On his fitness, he added: “You have some ups and downs but you don't want to reveal too much to your rivals. I'm as young and as strong as ever.”

Djokovic’s win propels him into the US Open round of 16, where he will face Jan-Lennard Struff. The German made headlines earlier by knocking out last year’s semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. With his sights set on a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, the Serbian legend is gearing up for a deep run at Flushing Meadows.