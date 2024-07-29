'My last event for the country': Legend Rohan Bopanna says after early exit from Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohan Bopanna.

Legendary tennis star Rohan Bopanna has confirmed that the Paris Olympic Games will be his last event for India. Bopanna crashed out of the Paris Games after suffering a first-round exit in men's doubles alongside compatriot N Sriram Balaji. The Indian pair lost its opener to France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils on Sunday night.

"This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes," Bopanna said as quoted by PTI. This means he has ruled himself out of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

"This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I'll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that," the legend added.

Bopanna had already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup after featuring in the tournament in September 2023. He also shared his top moment while playing for India. "That is definitely the one in Davis Cup history. That is by far my best moment, no question that that one in Chennai and then winning that five-setter doubles in Bangalore against Serbia," the 44-year-old said.

"Playing with Lee, with Hesh as a captain. At that time, it was the best team atmosphere, team camaraderie. We had with Somdev (Devverman) and me playing singles and all of us going and fighting it out, it was incredible." Of course, winning that my first men's doubles the Grand Slam and becoming world No 1. I am thankful to my wife (Supriya), who has done so many sacrifices in this journey," he added.

Bopanna said that he would like to work with the AITA in future. "I will surely look at those positions when I am ready to do it. I don't want to do it while I am still competing and travelling because then I will not be able to give my hundred percent commitment towards that," he said.