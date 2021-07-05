Matteo Berrettini reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals, scripts history

Follow us on Image Source : A[ Italy's Matteo Berrettini serves to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus during the men's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini only landed 53% of his first serves but was only broken once in the match. He finished with 37 winners to 16 for Ivashka, and broke his opponent six times.

Berrettini won the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament last month and has only dropped one set so far at Wimbledon. He is the first Italian to reach the quarters at the All England Club since Davide Sanguinetti in 1998. Lorenzo Sonego has a chance to join him later when he plays Roger Federer on Centre Court.