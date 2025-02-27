Laureus Academy withdraws Janik Sinner's Sportsman of the Year nomination amidst doping controversy The Laureus Academy made the huge decision to revoke Italy's Janik Sinner's sportsman of the year award nomination over his doping ban.

In a major development for Italian tennis star Janik Sinner, the Laureus Academy have made the decision to withdraw the 23-year-old Sportsman of the Year after his doping ban. Sinner, who had accepted the ban, had tested positive for the anabolic agent clostebol.

The ban will come to an end on May 4. It is interesting to note that the Laureus World Sports Awards have been presented since the year 2000, and the nominees of this year’s awards will be announced on March 3 in Madrid.

"We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies, and—while we note the extenuating circumstances involved—feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed," Laureus Academy Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

