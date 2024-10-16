Joe Root achieves career-best ratings in ICC Test rankings; Harry Brook jumps 11 places to No.2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes against Joe Root against Pakistan in a Test match in Multan on October 16, 2024

Joe Root continues to dominate the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after his heroics against Pakistan in the first Test in Multan. English batter achieved his career-best ratings of 932 in the updated ICC Test Men's Rankings on Wednesday while his teammate Harry Brook jumped 11 places to the joint-second.

Root scored his highest Test score 262 in the first Test against Pakistan as he continued his record-breaking streak in red-ball cricket. Brook also smashed a memorable triple-century to join Kiwi star Kane Williamson in the second spot in the ICC Men's Test rankings with 829 points.

Brook also achieved his career-best ratings and rankings in Test cricket after his heroics in Multan. Meanwhile, Pakistan cricketers witnessed a further drop in the Test batting rankings after an embarrassing loss.

Mohammad Rizwan slipped 12 to the 19th position in the updated ICC Test batting rankings, leaving no Pakistani cricketer in the top ten. The struggling Babar Azam, who was dropped from the team ahead of the ongoing second Test, further slipped three places to the 15th.

ICC Men's Test Rankings updated

Joe Root - 932 ratings Kane Williamson - 829 ratings Harry Brook - 829 ratings (+11) Yasahsvi Jaiswak - 792 ratings (-1) Steve Smith - 757 ratings (-1) Usman Khawaja - 728 ratings (-1) Virat Kohli - 724 ratings (-1) Marnus Labuschagne - 720 ratings (-1) Rishabh Pant - 718 ratings Daryl Mitchell - 718 ratings

