Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Joe Root achieves career-best ratings in ICC Test rankings; Harry Brook jumps 11 places to No.2

Joe Root achieves career-best ratings in ICC Test rankings; Harry Brook jumps 11 places to No.2

England's star cricketer Joe Root scored his 35th Test hundred during the first Test against Pakistan to witness a big boost in his ratings in the ICC Men's Test rankings on Wednesday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also jumped two places in the updated rankings by the ICC.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 16:24 IST
ICC Test rankings
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes against Joe Root against Pakistan in a Test match in Multan on October 16, 2024

Joe Root continues to dominate the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after his heroics against Pakistan in the first Test in Multan. English batter achieved his career-best ratings of 932 in the updated ICC Test Men's Rankings on Wednesday while his teammate Harry Brook jumped 11 places to the joint-second.

Root scored his highest Test score 262 in the first Test against Pakistan as he continued his record-breaking streak in red-ball cricket. Brook also smashed a memorable triple-century to join Kiwi star Kane Williamson in the second spot in the ICC Men's Test rankings with 829 points. 

Brook also achieved his career-best ratings and rankings in Test cricket after his heroics in Multan. Meanwhile, Pakistan cricketers witnessed a further drop in the Test batting rankings after an embarrassing loss.

Mohammad Rizwan slipped 12 to the 19th position in the updated ICC Test batting rankings, leaving no Pakistani cricketer in the top ten. The struggling Babar Azam, who was dropped from the team ahead of the ongoing second Test, further slipped three places to the 15th.

Related Stories
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as co-bowling coach alongside Lasith Malinga

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as co-bowling coach alongside Lasith Malinga

Mitchell Marsh prepares for new role ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after injury to Cameron Green

Mitchell Marsh prepares for new role ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after injury to Cameron Green

Believe I have skill set to succeed in red-ball: Fresh of maiden T20I ton, Samson on Test ambitions

Believe I have skill set to succeed in red-ball: Fresh of maiden T20I ton, Samson on Test ambitions

ICC Men's Test Rankings updated

  1. Joe Root - 932 ratings
  2. Kane Williamson - 829 ratings
  3. Harry Brook - 829 ratings (+11)
  4. Yasahsvi Jaiswak - 792 ratings (-1)
  5. Steve Smith - 757 ratings (-1)
  6. Usman Khawaja - 728 ratings (-1)
  7. Virat Kohli - 724 ratings (-1)
  8. Marnus Labuschagne - 720 ratings (-1)
  9. Rishabh Pant - 718 ratings
  10. Daryl Mitchell - 718 ratings

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tennis News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement