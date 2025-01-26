Jannik Sinner creates history, defends Australian Open title after beating Zverev in 2025 final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open 2025.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner created history as he became the first Italian player to win three singles Grand Slams. In a fight between the World No.1 and World No.2 for the Australian Open title, the 23-year-old Sinner defeated 27-year-old Zverev in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to lift his third major.

Sinner has become the first player to win win 10 consecutive straight-sets wins over ATP top 10 opponents since 1973.

Meanwhile, he has become only the third player to win a Men's Grand Slam final without facing a break point after the legendary duo of Roger Federer (Wimbledon 2003) and Rafael Nadal (US Open 2017).

The Italian was hard to stop in the final at the Rod Laver Arena and that was visible in the game. He unleashed his shots to brilliance and kept Zverev at bay.

After having asked to serve at the start of the match, he kept holding his serves to perfection. The Italian broke Zverev on game eight to take a 5-3 lead which proved decisive in the set as he then held his serve.

Zverev looked to mount a comeback in the second set. Both the players kept holding their serves. Zverev had a couple of chances to break the Italian but he could not convert those chances and inflict a break point.

The second set went into a tiebreaker after Sinner held two serves when he needed to hold them to stay in the set. The Italian was too hot to handle as he clinched the second set.

By the middle of the third set, Zverev seemed out of gas and was broken twice with Sinner taking a 4-2 lead and then holding his one to lead 5-2. Zverev managed to hold one but could not break Sinner as the Italian took the set 6-3 on his first championship point and won the Australian Open.

Sinner has now won two Australian Opens and a US Open, all hard-court majors. He is yet to be beaten in a Grand Slam final as Sinner extended his unbeaten run to 3-0 in the finals. On the contrary, Zverev has failed to win a Slam in his third final. He had earlier been runner-up at French Open and US Open.