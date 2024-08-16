India announce Davis Cup team for World Group I tie against Sweden; Sumit Nagal returns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal during the Wimbledon game in London on July 1, 2024

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced India's squad for the Davis Cup World Group 1 tie on Friday, August 16. The top-ranked singles star Sumit Nagal returned to the team after missing the last stages but experienced Yuki Bhambri withdrew his name from the World Group clash against Sweden scheduled next month.

India also unveiled Ashutosh Singh, the former national champion, as the new head coach of the national team. The 52-year-old Rohit Rajpal has been named captain to lead the Indian team against Sweden. Suspended Sasikumar Mukund misses out while Aryan Shah has been named as the reserve player. Apart from Aryan, Siddharth Vishwakarma will be making his international debut for India.

The AITA confirmed Bhambri's unavailability for the crucial clash against Sweden and said that they selected the best possible squad.

"Yuki was not available for selection and he has not given any reason for his non-availability," AITA selection committee chairman Nandan Bal told PTI. "We were given a list of available players and his name did not figure there, so we picked players who were available."

When asked about India's surprising decision to partner Rohan Bopanna with Sriram Balaji in the recent Paris Olympics 2024 Games, Bal Nandan revealed that Rohan picked Balaji as his partner for the doubles and the AITA just endorsed the veteran's decision.

"It was Rohan's decision to play with Balaji. AITA just endorsed that decision. He was a top-10 player and has the privilege to pick his partner, AITA can't be blamed for that," Nandan Bal added further.

India's squad for the Davis Cup match against Sweden

Sumit Nagal Ramkumar Ramanathan Sriram Balaji Niki Poonacha Siddharth Vishwakarma Aryan Shah (reserve) Rohit Rajpal (captain)

India also begins a new era in tennis with Ashutosh Singh as a new head coach. Ashutosh replaced the former coach Zeeshan Ali who resigned on August 14 after reining 11 years.