French Open: Here are head-to-head records of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic ahead of Quarter-Final

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to meet each other for the 59th time in a thrilling match on Tuesday (Wednesday in Indian time) in the quarter-final of the French Open 2022.

In the previous 58 meetings between the duo, the head-to-head record stands at 30-28 in favour of Djokovic, who has also won 15 of 28 final matches. However, Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year. He is the only player to beat Rafael Nadal in all four majors, till date.

Here are their head-to-head records:

Majors - Nadal 10, Djokivic 7

French Open - Nadal 7, Djokovic 2

US Open - Nadal 2, Djokovic 1

Australian Open - Nadal 0, Djokovic 2

Wimbledon Open - Nadal 1, Djokovic 2

Matches played on hard courts (27) - Nadal 7, Djokovic 20

Matches played on clay courts (27) - Nadal 19, Djokovic 8

Matches played on grass (4) - Nadal 2, Djokovic 2

Rafael Nadal in French Open so far

Beat Jordan Thompson (First Round)

Beat Corentin Moutet (Second Round)

Beat Botic van de Zandschulp (Third Round)

Beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (Fourth Round)

Novak Djokovic in French Open so far

Beat Yoshihito Nishioka (First Round)

Beat Alex Molcan (Second Round)

Beat Aljaz Bedene (Third Round)

Beat Diego Schwartzman (Fourth Round)

Match details -

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-final

Venue: The Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier

Time, Day: 12:15 AM IST, Wednesday (1st June)