French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev reaches his third Grand Slam semifinal

Alexander Zverev has reached his third Grand Slam semifinal and first at the French Open.

The sixth-ranked German overcame a slow start to beat Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in little more than 1 1/2 hours.

Zverev committed less than half as many unforced errors as Davidovich Fokina.

Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev. They’re playing the night match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev reached his first Grand Slam final at last year’s U.S. Open and lost to Dominic Thiem in five sets. He also played in the semifinals at the 2020 Australian Open.