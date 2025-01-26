Djokovic shares his scan for 'sports injury experts' after being booed at following withdrawal from AO semis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic was booed after he withdrew from the Australian Open during the semi-final against Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic cleared the picture once and for all regarding his hamstring injury, he played through the Australian Open quarter-final and semi-finals and eventually had to retire in the latter against Alexander Zverev. Since Djokovic had lost the first set before he had to withdraw, obviously some doubters booed him out of the arena alleging it was an excuse or him faking it but Djokovic decided to put his MRI scan results on social media to clear the picture literally, once and for all.

"Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury “experts” out there," Djokovic wrote on X (previously Twitter) while sharing the picture which suggested a tear in his left hamstring. Djokovic had an injury scare during the quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz but the Serbian got through the crunch encounter and was able to play the semis. However, former tennis legend John McEnroe made a cheeky remark in commentary suggesting that Djokovic might have faked his injury

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this routine. Don’t be fooled," McEnroe had said. However, it ended up being a serious one and even his opponent Zverev, who will be playing Jannic Sinner in the men's singles final on Sunday, January 26, had urged the crowd not to boo a player like Djokovic.

"The very first thing I want to say is - Please do not boo a player when he goes out injured. I know everybody paid for tickets and everybody wanted to see a great five-set match. But you have to understand. Novak Djokovic is someone who has given everything to this sport for the past 20 years," Zverev had said after the forfeited clash.

The World No 2, Zverev will be chasing his first singles Grand Slam, having already had 23 ATP titles to his name. Zverev will be up against Jannic Sinner, who'd be out to defend his title after beating Daniil Medvedev last year in a five-setter final.