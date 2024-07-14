Carlos Alcaraz claims his fourth major after thrashing Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon 2024 final in London on July 14, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz thrashed the legendary Novak Djokovic to successfully defend his Wimbledon 2024 title on Sunday, July 14, The Spanish youngster recorded a dominating 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 win in the men's singles final to claim his second Wimbledon title and fourth Grand Slam trophy.

The 21-year-old Roland-Garros champion continued his dream run and displayed utter dominance to deny Djokovic his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. After going down easily in the first two sets, the Serbian fought back to take the third set to a tiebreaker but was not able to push the match to the next set.

Alcaraz became the only fifth player after Venus Williams (2001-2002, 2007-2008), Serena Williams (2002-03, 2009-10, 2015-16), Roger Federer (2003 to 2007) and Novak Djokovic (2014-15, 2018-19, 2021-22) in the 21st century to claim the back back-to-back Wimbledon titles.

The world no.3 Alcaraz also became the youngest tennis player to win the Grand Slam titles on grass, clay and hard court after claiming the French Open 2024 title in May. On the other hand, Djokovic was chasing the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title and a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon trophy at All England Club in London.

