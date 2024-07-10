Carlos Alcaraz beats spirited Tommy Paul to set up semifinal rematch with Daniil Medvedev

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz.

It will be Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev for another time in the Wimbledon semifinals after the two stars cruised past their opponents in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 9. Former World No.1 Alcaraz sailed past a spirited fight from America's Tommy Paul on Court 1 after Medvedev pipped the current World No.1 Jannik Sinner in his last eight clash.

Alcaraz bounced back from a set down to win the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2. He was not at his best at the start and lost his serve at 5-5 before the American took the opener 7-5. He then found his mojo in the next sets, breaking Paul two times in the second one and then twice again in the third to move 2-1 up.

Once he won the second set, he was hard to stop. In the fourth one too, the Spaniard broke the American twice to take the game home.

"He’s had a great season on grass, he’s the Queen’s champion and was playing well here. Today was a difficult match for me. The first set and the start of the second was like playing on clay, long rallies, 10-15 shots. When I lost the first set it was difficult for me but I knew it was a long journey. I’m glad I found the solutions.

I always believe I can come back. If I’m struggling I believe I can find solutions. At grand slams, I have more time to recover. I believe in myself all the time," Alcaraz said after his match.

On the Centre Court, Medvedev finally got one better on Sinner, snapping a five-match losing streak and booking his place in the second consecutive SW19 semis.

He went a set down to begin the game but dug deep, stood behind the baseline to send strong replies to the World No.1 Italian. He took the second set and then the third as Sinner called for medical attention after going 1-2 down. Medvedev took revenge for the Australian Open 2024 final loss with 55 winners to beat end Sinner's hopes of a title.

"I knew if I was going to beat Jannik it was going to be a tough match," Medvedev said. "He is not a guy you are going to beat easily. At one moment he wasn't feeling too good but he started playing better and I am happy I managed to stay at a high level. There were some great points, it was a great match and I am happy to win and I am looking forward," he added.