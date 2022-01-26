Australian Open 2022 Live Streaming Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime: When and Where to watch quarterfinals Live

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Daniil Medvedev is seeded second at the Australian Open but seemingly is the top seed given Novak Djokovic couldn't make it.

It’s the second day of the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is expecting one of the toughest challenges yet in his bid to win a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime. They've played twice recently — in the US Open semifinals and in the ATP Cup this year, and the Russian player has won both matches.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Jannik Sinner in the other men's quarterfinal. In the women's quarters, Alize Cornet plays 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Cornet needed 63 main-draw appearances to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. In the other quarterfinal, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Kai Kanepi. (AP)

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open quarter-finals

Danielle Collins (27) vs Alize Cornet (Collins wins 7-5, 6-1)

Iga Swiatek (7) vs Kaia Kanepi {Live now}

Jannik Sinner (11) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) {Tentative timing 9:30 AM IST/ 4:00 AM GMT; upon completion of Swiatek vs Kanepi match at Rod Laver Arena}

Felix Auger-Aliassime (9) vs Daniil Medvedev (2) {Tentative timing 2:00 PM IST/ 8:30 AM GMT; upon completion of Sinner vs Tsitsipas match at Rod Laver Arena}

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.