Australian Open 2022: Barty thrash Keys in straight sets to reach final

Follow us on Image Source : MARK METCALFE/GETTY IMAGES Ashleigh Barty hits a forehand against Madison Keys during the Australian Open 2022 semifinal in Melbourne on Thursday.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty got one step closer to winning her first Grand Slam at home as the two-time Major champion thrashed Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in a lop-sided semifinal to seal her Australian Open final berth in Melbourne on Thursday. The 25-year-old Aussie took just one hour and 2 minutes to tame her American opponent.

With the win, Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the singles final of her home Grand Slam tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1980. The last Australian woman to win the home Major was Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Barty, who took no time in taking full control of the semis, has been in impeccable form this season as she conceded only 17 games on her way to the semifinals.

Barty has won major titles on grass at Wimbledon and clay at the French Open and is one win away from adding another on a hard court.