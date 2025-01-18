Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek storm into 4th round, Svitolina knocks out Paolini

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2025

Iga Swiatek registered an emphatic win over Emma Raducanu to storm into the fourth round of the women's singles at the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday. The Polish star continued her dominant run with a 6-1, 6-0 win over the British opponent to steal the day.

Raducannu, the 2021 US champion, had no answers to Swiatek's aggressive play. The former world no.1 showed remarkable dominance in both sets to continue her 100% winning record against Raducanu. Swiatek is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park and will face the 128th-ranked Eva Lys of Germany in the fourth round on Sunday.

The 23-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner had suffered an early third-round exit at Australian Open last year. She also lost her top spot in the WTA women's singles rankings to Aryna Sabalenka in the latter stages last year but has been off to a strong start in 2024.

“Last year was the toughest Australian Open I have ever had,” Swiatek told broadcasters. “The draw was pretty unlucky for me, still, if you play well, you're able to get through that. I was tight, I didn't move well. Now I feel much more fresh. I feel like everything is in the right spot and working. I can just focus on the game, and that's it.”

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina caused a major upset on Saturday as she eliminated the world no.4 Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the women's singles. The former world no.3 star registered a sensational 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 comeback win against the Italian to enter the fourth round.