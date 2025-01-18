Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek storm into 4th round, Svitolina knocks out Paolini

Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek storm into 4th round, Svitolina knocks out Paolini

The world no.2 Iga Swiatek thrashed the former US Champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-0 to storm into the fourth round of the women's singles at the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday. Jannik Sinner also registered an easy win to move closer to defending his men's singles title.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 17:34 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 18:42 IST
Australian Open 2025 draw
Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2025

Iga Swiatek registered an emphatic win over Emma Raducanu to storm into the fourth round of the women's singles at the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday. The Polish star continued her dominant run with a 6-1, 6-0 win over the British opponent to steal the day. 

Raducannu, the 2021 US champion, had no answers to Swiatek's aggressive play. The former world no.1 showed remarkable dominance in both sets to continue her 100% winning record against Raducanu. Swiatek is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park and will face the 128th-ranked Eva Lys of Germany in the fourth round on Sunday.

The 23-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner had suffered an early third-round exit at Australian Open last year. She also lost her top spot in the WTA women's singles rankings to Aryna Sabalenka in the latter stages last year but has been off to a strong start in 2024.

“Last year was the toughest Australian Open I have ever had,” Swiatek told broadcasters. “The draw was pretty unlucky for me, still, if you play well, you're able to get through that. I was tight, I didn't move well. Now I feel much more fresh. I feel like everything is in the right spot and working. I can just focus on the game, and that's it.”

Related Stories
Australian Open 2025: Quinwen Zheng, Casper Ruud suffer early exit, Djokovic advances to 3rd round

Australian Open 2025: Quinwen Zheng, Casper Ruud suffer early exit, Djokovic advances to 3rd round

Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer to record most Grand Slam matches

Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer to record most Grand Slam matches

Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic storm into fourth round, Osaka out injured

Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic storm into fourth round, Osaka out injured

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina caused a major upset on Saturday as she eliminated the world no.4 Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the women's singles. The former world no.3 star registered a sensational 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 comeback win against the Italian to enter the fourth round.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement