  5. Australian Open 2025 final Live Score: Jannik Sinner takes up early lead after serving first, Zverev upto task
Australian Open 2025 final Live Score: Jannik Sinner takes up early lead after serving first, Zverev upto task

Australian Open 2025 final live match: Jannik Sinner locks horns against Alexander Zverev in the final of the first Grand Slam of the Year. Sinner looks to defend his title, while Zverev is in the hunt for his first major ever. Follow for all the latest updates.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 26, 2025 12:44 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 14:29 IST
Sinner faces Zverev.
Image Source : INDIA TV Sinner faces Zverev.

Australian Open 2025 final Live Score: Jannic Sinner takes up early lead after serving first, Zverev up to the task

Australian Open 2025 final live match: Italian star Jannik Sinner looks to defend his Australian Open title as he faces German star Alexander Zverev in the final in 2025. Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in the semifinal to make his way into the title clash, while Zverev received a walkover after Novak Djokovic pulled out due to an injury. While Sinner has breezed past his opponents from fourth round onwards, Zverev had to work his way up and has been battle-hardened. Zverev leads the head-to-head but Sinner has the experience of winning a couple of majors in the last 12 months and is eyeing history. Should be a cracker! Follow for all the latest updates on this match.

Live updates :Australian Open 2025 final latest updates

  • Jan 26, 2025 2:29 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    One chasing history vs the other who wants to double his tally...

  • Jan 26, 2025 2:28 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Okay then... it's time - here come the men who matter

    Sinner arrives amid much fanfare while Zverev has his set of supporters at the Rod Laver Arena as this one promises to be a thrilling encounter. The top two seeds in a Grand Slam final? What can be better?

  • Jan 26, 2025 2:26 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Zverev ahead on head-to-head

    Sinner and Zverev have taken on each other on six occasions in the past and the German player is ahead on the count 4-2. Sinner won the first-ever encounter between the duo in Roland Garros back in 2020 before Zverev won four in a row in Cologne, US Open, Monte Carlo and US Open once again in 2023. Sinner had the first and the last laugh, this time in a semi-final in the Cincinnati Open. Can he make hay while the Australian sun shines?

  • Jan 26, 2025 2:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A Djokovic-clouded entry to the final for Zverev

    Zverev's semi-final became more about Novak Djokovic's withdrawal more than him winning the first set before the withdrawal. Zverev had to work his way up to the final. He was challenged to a fourth set by Tommy Paul in the quarters and similarly in the fourth round by France's Ugo Humbert and hence, has been battle-hardened for the final. Can he continue his good streak against Sinner and deny him the double peat?

  • Jan 26, 2025 2:08 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It has been a tremendous run for Sinner yet again

    Jannic Sinner was challenged by Holger Rune, the Danish star a bit in the fourth round, however, the Italian has proven to be too good for his opponents as he aims for his back-to-back Australian Open title in men's singles. Having beaten Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton in quarters and semis in straight sets, Sinner looks good and confident to make it two in a row as he takes on Alexander Zverev.

  • Jan 26, 2025 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The ultimate clash of the Australian Open is here!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the final of the men's singles event in the ongoing Australian Open, the ultimate battle for the Grand Slam at the start of the year and it will be between the top two seeds, Jannic Sinner who will be looking to defend his title while Alexander Zverev eyes his first major.

