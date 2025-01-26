Australian Open 2025 final Live Score: Jannik Sinner takes up early lead after serving first, Zverev upto task

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sinner faces Zverev.

Australian Open 2025 final Live Score: Jannic Sinner takes up early lead after serving first, Zverev up to the task

Australian Open 2025 final live match: Italian star Jannik Sinner looks to defend his Australian Open title as he faces German star Alexander Zverev in the final in 2025. Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in the semifinal to make his way into the title clash, while Zverev received a walkover after Novak Djokovic pulled out due to an injury. While Sinner has breezed past his opponents from fourth round onwards, Zverev had to work his way up and has been battle-hardened. Zverev leads the head-to-head but Sinner has the experience of winning a couple of majors in the last 12 months and is eyeing history. Should be a cracker! Follow for all the latest updates on this match.