Australian Open 2025 final Live Score: Jannik Sinner takes up early lead after serving first, Zverev upto task

Sinner arrives amid much fanfare while Zverev has his set of supporters at the Rod Laver Arena as this one promises to be a thrilling encounter. The top two seeds in a Grand Slam final? What can be better?
Sinner and Zverev have taken on each other on six occasions in the past and the German player is ahead on the count 4-2. Sinner won the first-ever encounter between the duo in Roland Garros back in 2020 before Zverev won four in a row in Cologne, US Open, Monte Carlo and US Open once again in 2023. Sinner had the first and the last laugh, this time in a semi-final in the Cincinnati Open. Can he make hay while the Australian sun shines?
Zverev's semi-final became more about Novak Djokovic's withdrawal more than him winning the first set before the withdrawal. Zverev had to work his way up to the final. He was challenged to a fourth set by Tommy Paul in the quarters and similarly in the fourth round by France's Ugo Humbert and hence, has been battle-hardened for the final. Can he continue his good streak against Sinner and deny him the double peat?
Jannic Sinner was challenged by Holger Rune, the Danish star a bit in the fourth round, however, the Italian has proven to be too good for his opponents as he aims for his back-to-back Australian Open title in men's singles. Having beaten Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton in quarters and semis in straight sets, Sinner looks good and confident to make it two in a row as he takes on Alexander Zverev.
Welcome to our live coverage of the final of the men's singles event in the ongoing Australian Open, the ultimate battle for the Grand Slam at the start of the year and it will be between the top two seeds, Jannic Sinner who will be looking to defend his title while Alexander Zverev eyes his first major.
