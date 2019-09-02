US Open: Roger Federer, Serena Williams march on to quarters with ease

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roger Federer, Serena Williams march on to quarters with ease

Roger Federer has gotten his groove back. The No. 3 seed cruised through his second straight easy victory at the U.S. Open, beating David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 to move into the his 13th quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Federer, who dropped the first set in each of his first two matches, hasn't dropped a set since. He thoroughly dominated the No. 15 Goffin in 1 hour, 19 minutes, blasting 35 winners to just eight for his opponent and serving up 10 aces. Federer closed out the match after a 20-stroke rally with an emphatic backhand winner down the line.

The five-time U.S. Open champion continues his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam tournament title against the winner of the match currently underway between Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.

WILLIAMS DOES IT WITH EASE

Serena Williams rolled her right ankle but that didn't seem to slow her down in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Petra Martic that moved her into the U.S. Open quarterfinals for a 16th time.

Williams, who received treatment on her ankle during a changeover midway through the second set, came back with little trouble against the 22nd-seeded Martic. The No. 8-seeded Williams blasted 38 winners and won nearly 80 percent of her first-serve points in a match that lasted a little more than an hour and a half.

She said after the match that she rolled the ankle and wanted it taped to get pressure on it quickly.

Williams, a six-time U.S. Open champ and 23-time Grand Slam tournament winner, moves on to play Wang Qiang, who stunned No. 2 seed Ash Barty earlier Sunday in straight sets.