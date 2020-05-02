Donate for the poor, the world needs kindness: Sania Mirza's message amid lockdown extension

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian tennis star Sania Mirza urged the citizens to donate for the less fortunate as the nationwide lockdown was further extended by two weeks on Friday.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday urged the citizens to donate 'whatever you can' to aid the less fortunate people amid the coronavirus crisis. The nationwide lockdown was further extended by two weeks on May 1.

Taking to Twitter, Mirza wrote, "For some of us it might be just two more weeks of lockdown but for a lot of ppl this isn’t going to be ‘just two weeks’.it means no food for 2 weeks and no means of earning it.pls spare a thought and donate whatever u can even if u have already donated.the world needs kindness."

For some of us it might be just two more weeks of lockdown but for a lot of ppl this isn’t going to be ‘just two weeks’.it means no food for 2 weeks and no means of earning it.pls spare a thought and donate whatever u can even if u have already donated.the world needs kindness❤️ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 2, 2020

After giving birth to her child in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year. She clinched the women's doubles title at Hobart International, pairing up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback competition.

Sania last played at the Qatar Open in February. She has helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people in need during the lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Sania became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award. She is the nominee for the award from the Asia/Oceania Zone along with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, the tournament announced.

"Six players have been nominated for the three regional Group I Fed Cup Heart Awards in recognition of their Fed Cup by BNP Paribas performances in 2020," the Fed Cup had said in its statement.

