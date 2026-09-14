Alexander Zverev clinches maiden US Open title after thrilling four-set bout against Ben Shelton

The US Open 2026 saw Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev meet in the final. The two stars met at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 13th, and it was Zverev who came out on top with a marvellous performance in the summit clash.

It is worth noting that Zverev got off to a good start to the game, as the German won the first set 6-3. He then capitalised on that start and clinched the second set 7-6 (7-2). With a straight-set win on the cards, Ben Shelton made an emphatic comeback into the game and took a set away from Zverev.

Shelton won the third 5-7, but eventually succumbed as Zverev won the fourth set 6-2 to claim his very first US Open title. It is interesting to note that Zverev began the season looking for his first Grand Slam title, and in the span of one campaign, the German star has managed to win two.

He won the French Open earlier in the year and has won the US Open as well. Notably, Zverev became only the fourth player in the Open era after Jimmy Connors, Guillermo Vilas and Jannik Sinner to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same campaign.

Zverev opened up after winning the title

After winning the title, Zverev took centre stage and went straight to Ben Shelton’s camp, congratulating them on the campaign that they had. He also opened up about how brilliant the atmosphere was to play in and thanked the crowd for their support as well.

"Eric [Butorac], first year as a tournament director, congratulations to you for putting up such an amazing event. I'm sorry it's the wrong winner this year! I did my job but thank you very much, you did amazing. The crowd, I know that today 99.9 per cent of people wanted Ben to win so I'm very sorry, first of all,” Zverev said after the game.

"But second, it was an incredible atmosphere to play in. Even though I know the crowd was against me, the crowd was always incredibly fair. We as players appreciate it. You guys brought the energy and the noise and we really thank you guys for that,” he added.

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