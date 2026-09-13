Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open final live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

Alexander Zverev will face American Ben Shelton in the US Open men’s singles final. Both players chasing a second Grand Slam title. Zverev looking to add the New York crown to his French Open triumph, while Shelton is bidding for the biggest title of his career, playing on the home turf.

The final at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the first Grand Slam meeting between the pair. Zverev, the No. 3 seed, enters with a commanding advantage in their rivalry, having won all four of their previous encounters. Their most recent meeting came at the 2025 ATP Finals, where Zverev prevailed 6-3, 7-6.

For Shelton, the final represents an opportunity to end a long wait for American men’s tennis. Andy Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title, at the 2003 US Open. The 23-year-old has already reached his first major final after defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals. Earlier in the tournament, he eliminated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal.

“I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a war on Sunday. I’m going to leave it all on the court. Win or lose, obviously, I’m going to be proud of myself and what I’ve done, but this is the dream. This is what I’m playing for now. It’s right in front of me, and I’m definitely not going to take my foot off the gas. My team and I think about things long-term. We’re not looking for instant gratification. I know I still have so much further to go as a tennis player and to become the best version of myself, but it is right there, one more match, and, like I said, I’ll leave everything on the court,” Shelton said in an interview with JioStar.

Zverev, on the other hand, has taken a more familiar route to the final. The German defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the semifinals and has now reached three consecutive Grand Slam finals. He won his maiden major at Roland Garros earlier this year after previously finishing runner-up at the 2020 US Open and 2025 Australian Open.

The matchup will centre on serve and first-strike tennis. Shelton’s left-handed serve and explosive forehand can put Zverev under immediate pressure, while the German’s return, movement and consistency from the baseline could force Shelton into longer exchanges.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Broadcast details

Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton on TV?

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton online?

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton will be streamed live on JioStar.

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