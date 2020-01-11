Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International

Adelaide Published on: January 11, 2020 10:20 IST
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Adelaide International, tournament organisers have confirmed.

"We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," tournament director Alistair MacDonald was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Djokovic has been leading Serbia at the ongoing ATP Cup event in Sydney, where they will be facing Russia in a semi-final on Saturday.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open," MacDonald added.

Adelaide International, which is supposed to be the tune up for the Australian Open, is due to start Sunday.

