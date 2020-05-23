Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jamie Hampton bids adieu to professional tennis

Former world No. 24 Jamie Hampton has announced her retirement from professional tennis.

The 30-year-old won five ITF titles in her career, reaching the third round or better at every Grand Slam event other than Wimbledon. Hampton dealt with numerous injuries over the past five years, and in 2014 and 2015, she underwent six surgeries over an 18-month span, including two surgeries on her hip.

"This has been a long time coming. Those of you who've followed my tennis career know that I've undergone numerous surgeries in the past few years. Unfortunately, they weren't successful enough for me to return to tennis." Hampton said in an emotional message posted on her official Twitter handle.

"Confronting this reality couldn't have been more disappointing and it's taken many years to work through. Tennis was my first love, and even though it's been years since I've competed, it's still heartbreaking to officially say goodbye," she added.

She last played an official match six years ago as she suffered numerous injuries after reaching a career-high ranking of World No.24 in July of 2013.

"Competing on the biggest stages of tennis was a dream come true, but it wouldn't have been possible nor would it have meant much without the support of my family, friends, coaches, sponsors and of course, fans," she said.

Hampton also said she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life, which will include starting college.

